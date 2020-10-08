Hyderabad: South Central Railway takes up speed upgradation works

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway is upgrading maximum permissible speed in the sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) routes. The speed upgradation sections include Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur, Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam and Wadi- Gooty - Renigunta sections.

The existing maximum permissible speed between Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada and Kazipet - Secunderabad is 120 Kmph, while it is 110 Kmph between Vijayawada - Gudur and Wadi - Gooty - Renigunta sections. These routes are under the process of speed upgradation up to 130 Kmph as per the directives of Railway Board.

As a part of it, RDSO/Lucknow is conducting oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of 24 coaches of all classes. In addition to track parameters signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive & coach fitness would also be checked and recorded.

These trials were conducted in July, 2020 between Balharshah - Kazipet - Secunderabad and Gooty - Renigunta sections.Now, oscillation trials with COCR are being carried out in the remaining sections viz., Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur & Wadi - Gooty sections. Track strengthening and infrastructure enhancement are already in progress in these sections to meet the specified standards.

On completion of the speed trials and its related works, a detailed report will be submitted to Commissioner Railway Safety, Secunderabad circle for obtaining necessary permissions to enhance the maximum permissible speed of all these routes to 130 km per hour.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR has opined that the enhancement of speed in these important sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal routes will boost the operation of passenger and freight trains. He also stated that the running time of the passenger services can be drastically reduced and this will pave the way for running more trains.