Hyderabad: Southern Railway holds 66th RW award distribution ceremony

Hyderabad: The 66th Railway Week award distribution of the Southern Railway was held on Thursday at ICF Dr Ambedkar Arangam, Chennai. Due to Covid pandemic situation this year the award distribution could not be organised during April.

John Thomas, SR General Manager, the chief guest, distributed shields to various divisions/departments/workshops and individual/group awards to officers and staff for their meritorious performance. B G Mallya, Additional GM, principal heads of departments, DRMs of all six divisions, Dr Bina John, President, Southern Railway Women's Headquarters Organisation, Renuka G Mallya, vice-president, representatives of labour unions, officers and staffs of all divisions attended. Keeping in view the Covid restrictions, the gathering was limited.

Thomas lauded the employees for their commendable performance and dedication to duty during the times of crisis. He highlighted the key achievements of the railway during 2020-21 and how the pandemic situation was utilised productively to complete major infrastructural and safety works. Thirty-five efficiency shields were awarded to divisions/workshops/units for outstanding performance for 2020-21.34 Gazetted and 134 non-gazetted staff were honoured with the GM (Individual) Awards. Nine groups consisting of 64 employees were given 'group awards'.

The GM's Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency Shield was bagged by the Salem Division. Gautam Srinivas, DRM, received the shield from the GM. The Tiruchchirappalli division got the runner-up shield for overall efficiency. It was received by Manish Agarwal, DRM.

Among other performance efficiency shields, the Chennai division bagged Commercial Efficiency Shield and the newly introduced Integrity Shield for Vigilance. The Salem division received Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Accounts and Safety Shields. The Madurai division got Operating, Medical, Manpower Planning, Stores, Planning-Work Study Efficiency Shields and Inter-Divisional Rajbhasha Rolling Shield.

The Thiruvananthapuram division bagged Security, Signal and Telecommunication, Personnel and Electrical Energy conservation Shields. Among workshops, the Golden Rock Workshop won the Green Shield for adopting energy efficient and eco-friendly practices, while the Signal & Telecom Workshop at Podanur won Personnel Efficiency Shield in workshops category.