Hyderabad: Southern Regional Level Yoga Fest-2022 inaugurated

Hyderabad: As part of the eight International Yoga Day (IDY), the Bharat Scouts and Guides organised the Southern Regional Level Yoga Fest a five-day event at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, on Sunday. "Yoga for Humanity" is the theme of this year's International Yoga Day.

Around 180 participants scouts, guides, rovers, rangers and adult leaders are participating in the event representing Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. South Western Railway and the host South Central Railway (Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Vijayawada/Nanded/Guntakal and Guntur Divisions) Bharat Scouts and Guides Organisation are the members.

This five-day event course will see the training of Yoga asanas which will be demonstrated by eminent Yoga Gurus. Apart from daily yoga training, slogan making, drawing, painting competitions and cultural programmes will be held daily during campfire. Participants will be engaged in various scout/guide skill activities from 6 am to 8 pm. On June 21, SCR officials will be joining the participants at the event.

Rajiv Kishore State Chief Commissioner, SCR Bharat Scouts and Guides and Principal Chief Personnel Officer emphasised the participants to practice yoga and make it a daily routine, as yoga is the journey of the self, through self, to the self. Yoga also keeps us healthy and a healthy body makes a healthy mind.