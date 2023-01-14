Hyderabad: Special programme on Ghantasala at Ravindra Bharati today

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing birth centenary celebrations of legendary playback singer and veteran music composer Ghantasala, the Ghantasala Venkateswararao Kalapradarsini of Chennai and Ghantasala family will organise a special programme at Ravindra Bharati on January 14.

Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala, daughter-in-law of the singer who has been spearheading the movement to take forward his rich legacy will give a dance performance during the programme.

'Bhagavad Geetha', rendered by Ghantasala, with many artists of various schools of dance, will be the highlight in the event. Popular singer and musician Ramachari of Little Music Academy, noted flutist Talluri Nagaraju will also take part in the event and pay rich tributes to Ghantasala.

The Kalapradarshini Ghantasala Puraskaram for 2023 will be given to popular music composer and son of Saluri Rajeswararao veteran music director of yesteryears, Saluri Vasurao, and singer and chairman of Bhagavadgeetha foundation LV Gangadhara Sastry.

Selected artists who have been serving art of music and working to take the Ghantasala legacy forward will also be honoured.

Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be the chief guest; former AP Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, noted music director and playback singer Palagummi Rajagopal, chairperson of Kopparapu Kavula Kalaa Peetam Maa Sarma and senior journalist SV Suryaprakash Rao will be guests.