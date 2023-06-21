Hyderabad: Sreshth Foundation launches Building Bright Futures

Hyderabad: A new initiative, 'Building Bright Futures', was launched in 54 Anganwadi schools in the Goshamahal area in the city on Tuesday, Sreshth Foundation trustee Mulla Vikram Goud, while launching the initiative, said it was mainly a pre-school intervention for improving the Anganwadi schools and benefitting children.

Under the initiative, the schools are provided with resource material containing 33 learn-through-fun play kits. The attractive kits are designed aesthetically to help the children learn by doing.

They will also enhance the capacities of the Anganwadi teachers through capacity-building workshops. Also, provides them with teaching aids.

One enthusiastic mother (parent) per school will be identified and trained by the foundation to support the Anganwadi teachers as a volunteer. The foundation will take necessary care and nurture a few selected bright students till they pass 10th standard, he added.

Building Bright Futures will bridge the long-standing gap in pre-school learning. It has been initiated after a thorough survey of the Anganwadi schools and exhaustive discussions with parents.

The initiative was launched in Machilipura, Mewatipura, Jummerat Bazar, Durga Kamoshi and GodhekiKabar. The foundation is working on strengthening education, providing digital literacy in government schools, women empowerment and other areas. However, pre-school education should be the strongest basis for any child. It should be the first stepping stone towards a good quality education using improved and innovative pedagogy. Against this backdrop, the initiative has been launched, he said.