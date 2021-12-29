Hyderabad: Srinagar Colony residents grapple with garbage woes

Hyderabad: On both sides of roads and streets garbage is piled up for weeks and left unattended to by the civic body staff. The Srinagar Colony and Arora Colony depict picture of neglect with streetlights switched on even during day. Wastage dumped in lanes leave a foul smell in the air. The roads are in poor condition with continuous overflow of drain water.



Most streets and lanes of both colonies are littered with garbage thrown by some locals. Cows scavenge through the waste for food, while flies and mosquitoes fly around with abandon.

Garbage and overflowing sewage are common sights in the two colonies which are close to very busy roads. Commuters pass through the colonies to reach Ameerpet and Jubilee Hills. Even State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy resides here. She has to cross overflowing drainage water garbage piles in streets.

Residents of Srinagar Colony say that several of them have fallen ill during the outbreak of diseases like dengue, malaria and viral fever. These have rattled the colony for more than a month.

A resident, T Venkat Reddy, said the streetlights remain on during day. At nighttime they remain off. Children are scared to go out in evenings with no streetlights. Even the minister passes through this road but still, she ignores the situation of poorly lit roads and colonies.

Every year during the monsoon both the colonies which are almost close witness heavy water-logging as the drain water system here is old and easily gets jammed and results in overflows.

The residents demand the civic body to clear garbage piles on roads, streets and lanes. They also urge replacement of drainage system with the new pipelines at least during monsoon to prevent flooding of vehicles and cellars.