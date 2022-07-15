Hyderabad: Stage set for Lashkar Bonalu

Hyderabad: Ashada month festivities stage set for historic Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Lashkar Bonalu celebrations. All elaborate arrangements are being made ready for the D day. The two-days annual fest would begin on Sunday.

Mahender Reddy, executive officer, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple said, "This year the Lashkar Bonalu celebration would be in a grand manner, as last two years no devotees were allowed to offer Bonam at the temple and all the arrangements are made based upon it. This year we are expecting more than 35 lakh devotees for the two-day festival. Special saree would be offered to the deity from Pochampally. A gold Bonam by the temple would be offered to the Goddess. For the Rangam procession which is on July 18 for the deity, this year elephant from the Elephant 'Gaja Lakshmi' from Hampi Mutt, Karnataka, would take part in the procession. For this year bonalu celebration, the state government has sanctioned Rs 15lakh.

He further said for benefit of devotees new CC road has been laid .the arrangements include installation of CCTV cameras- 24 cameras are installed inside and 15 cameras outside the temple premises, ban on movement of vehicles on RP road, battery cars for senior citizens, CCTV camera command control room at Mahankali police station, LED screen would be placed at the strategic points. The temple authorities, GHMC, HMWSSB, HMDA, TSSPDCL , and police department are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual state festival a grand affair.