Hyderabad : Start-up presents 100 mobiles to social workers

Hyderabad : To support social workers who are taking brave steps to support multiple social cause activities both directly and indirectly, a city-based startup Doosra has stepped up forward to facilitate them with 100 free virtual mobile numbers.

The virtual mobile numbers will not just safeguard the identity of Covid volunteers, but also give them a free hand to share their mobile numbers in any open forum or social media platforms. Doosra number facilitates a stress-free environment for the volunteers as they can attend to only critical and important calls and be untouched by spam or irrelevant calls or messages.

Aditya Vuchi, Founder and CEO of Doosra said, "We realized the critical challenges faced by the Covid volunteers and our Doosra number being the only way out to safeguard and protect the privacy of these volunteers, we decided to come forward to join hands with U&I TRUST.

It was also an utmost priority for us to facilitate free Doosra Pro version numbers which gives an indefinite control of call blocker and save unlimited trusted contacts"

How does Doosra work?

Doosra blocks all calls by default. All text messages sent to this secondary number are stored within the app. However, users always have the option to add a "trusted number" so you can whitelist the contact and their calls will come through.

The other way to somewhat whitelist calls is to turn off the call blocker for 60 minutes. In that one hour, all calls on that secondary number will come through and will not be blocked by default. The Doosra app uses your phone number and your location to route your calls.