Hyderabad start-up Weedeo launches mobile application

Hyderabad: To bring weavers on a single platform and also to help them sell their products directly to customers, Hyderabad-based start-up 'Weedeo' launched its mobile app 'weedwo' on Monday. MLC L Ramana and Koleti Damodar of the Telangana State Police Housing Corporation were present.

Shravan, the co–founder of Weedeo, said, "Due to Covid pandemic many weavers have been struggling to sell their products. To help them sell their items online we came up with the idea of live commerce. Weedeo is a live commerce marketplace that enables offline stores and as well as sells online and allows customers to interact with stores to do shopping."

Weedeo provides both B2C and B2B platforms. In B2C a customer has to just click on the store of their choice and buy the product through the catalogue or video call. The product will get delivered in 60-90 minutes if the store is in the same city. For other cities express shipping is done.

The start-up is connected with 100+ weavers online from Pochampally and different villages in Telangana and AP region on the platform. On the B2B platform, weavers can showcase their products on live streaming to customers from any part of the world. Customers can buy products directly during live streaming. The app can be easily downloaded from the play store.