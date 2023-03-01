Hyderabad: Startups showcase innovative solutions in livestock sector

Hyderabad: Several startups from animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors showcased their innovative products and solutions at an exhibition held here on Tuesday.

These startups from across India participated in Grand Startup Conclave organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board, Startup India, CII and Telangana Animal Husbandry Department.



Pune-based Arete Business Solutions exhibited its cattle health monitoring IoT solution – Ayushman Cowfit, which was developed in collaboration with AwaDh – IIT Ropar and Science & Technology Park, Pune.

Once if their pre-configured devices are installed on neck of a cow, she can be monitored anytime anywhere using the multi-lingual, artificial intelligence-led web and mobile app.

Speaking to Hans India, Arete Business Solutions Co-founder and Director S Sriram said: "The cattle rearing requires latest technology to keep an eye on the cows round-the-clock. The IoT solution gives alerts on their health, temperature, rumination, vaccination and other activities over the augmented reality version on the mobile phones."

Bengaluru-based IVET Labs is a diagnostic laboratory service exclusively for detection of pregnancy, veterinary pathogens and biochemical conditions in a wide range of animals, including fisheries and poultry. This dedicated platform provides timely and accurate test results in the field of veterinary science and animal husbandry, says Dr Vysakh Mohan M, COO & Co-founder of IVET Labs.

He informs, "We connect the farmers to modern veterinary diagnostic services that help in animal production, preservation, disease prevention and cure. We provide direct services to the farmers via field executives, website and our mobile app iVET. Our qualified technicians facilitate the sample collection and transportation."

Gandhinagar-based Dungse Labs is trying to use cow-dung as a high quality sustainable building material. This is a venture of circular economy startup Studio Carbon. As the founders are operating from Netherlands, its Head – R&D Sonika Pulluru participated in the exhibition. She says, "Using cow dung, our biodegradable building products can replace virgin wood, particle boards and plastic."

The main highlight of the exhibition is the range of donkey milk soaps showcased by Noida-based Organiko. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala also appreciated this startup for thinking out-of-the-box. Even he was surprised to know that donkey milk is the costliest milk ranging from Rs 1,300 per litre.

Organiko Founder Pooja Kaul says, "We are a socially responsible D2C skincare brand focusing on donkey milk qualities. After intensive research and testing, we found that donkey milk consists of anti-aging, nutraceutical, antibiotic and nutritional properties. We developed our own skincare formula to make a range of skincare products made from donkey milk and other natural ingredients."

One stall attracted all the non-vegetarians with a range of yummy, delicious and mouth-watering fish dishes, including boneless fish pickles. Hyderabad-based Tharuni Fish Value Added Products Producers Cooperative Society members prepared and showcased these dishes. M Charitha Reddy, ADF/ District Fisheries Officer, Hyderabad, encouraged skilled women to start a Fish Farmers Producer Organisation.