Hyderabad: State CS Santhi Kumari briefs Election Commission of India on poll preps, law & order

Hyderabad : Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the State’s poll preparedness and the law and order situation on Thursday. The Chief Secretary attended a video conference conducted by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners AC Pandey and Arun Goel.

She said that several rounds of interstate meetings with the bordering States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra have been held both with the respective Chief Secretaries, DGPs and as well as senior officials, and respective counterparts from the neighbouring States. Surveillance, monitoring, and enforcement have been stepped up in the State which has resulted in seizures amounting to the tune of Rs 385 crore. 166 border check posts have been set up across the 17 bordering districts of the State. While 154 border check posts have been set up by the neighbouring states, she added.

Santhi Kumari said that a control room has also been set up in the DGP office for effective coordination with the bordering States. A dry day has been declared in the State from November 28 to 30, which is the day of polling.

DGP Anjani Kumar informed the ECI officials that the law and order situation in the State was peaceful and there has also been a decline in normal crime activities. Around 182 persons have been taken into preventive custody so far. The Chief Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made in the poll-bound States. He also directed the Chief Secretaries to be extremely vigilant and seal the borders before the date of polling so as to ensure that there is no cross-border movement of people.

Special Chief Secretary Commercial Taxes and Excise Sunil Sharma, CEO Telangana Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary to Home Jitender, Additional DG Mahesh Bhagawat, GAD Secretary V Seshadri, CRPF IG Charu Sinha, and other senior officials attended the video conference.