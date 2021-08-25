Hyderabad: State-level panel discusses heritage issues of city's protected monuments

Adarshnagar: The first meeting of the Telangana State Heritage Authority (State Level) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday at BRKR Bhavan, here, discussed various Heritage issues pertaining to the 26 Protected Monuments in the twin cities, Qutub Shahi Tombs and Golconda Fort.

The CS directed officials to prepare a brief status note on the protected monuments with photographs. He requested them to submit inspection report to take further action. The committee was asked to submit draft guidelines on buffer zones for the Qutub Shahi Tombs before the Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts Committee.

Somesh Kumar also directed officials to submit integrated conservation and management plan for development of the Kakatiya Rudreswara (Ramappa) Temple at Palampet Village in Mulugu district.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA and UD, Sandeep Kumar Sultaina, Secretary (Education), Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, Srinivasa Raju, Secretary (YAT and C), Santosh Reddy, Secretary (Law), Amoy Kumar, Rangareddy Collector, Krishna Aditya, Mulugu Collector, Santosh, Special Officer, Quli Qutub Shahi Urban Development Authority, Manohar, MD, TSTDC, Devender Reddy, CCP GHMC, Smitha, ASI attended the meeting.