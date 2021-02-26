Hyderabad: Stir by CITU, farm bodies tomorrow

Bagh Lingampally: The CITU, Telangana Rythu Sangham and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (VKS) will hold demonstrations in all districts and mandals of the State on February 27 as part of the 'Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Diwas.'

The protests will coincide with the anniversary of Chandrasekhar Azad. They are also being held to press the demands of the agitating farmers, who are seeking scrapping of three farm laws, which they allege, are pro-corporate.

This was stated on Thursday at a press conference by CITU State general secretary M Saibabu, Rythu Sangham State general secretary T Sagar and VKS State president B Prasad.

They said in Hyderabad the protest programme would start at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, here, at 11 am.