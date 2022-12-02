Hyderabad: Stray dogs, monkeys keep city residents on the edge

Hyderabad: Residents in a few pockets of the city are living in constant fear in their localities due to the rise in monkey menace. Citizens who were used to deal with stray dog menace are now worried about their unwanted guests-the monkeys. Many have been complaining about the rise of monkey menace in their colonies and have also booked cases of monkeys attacking the people and injuring them.

Residents said that they have been seeing monkeys roaming in their localities for the last few months. They complained that while monkeys create problems during the day, the dogs barking give nightmare to people forcing them to have sleepless nights.

Mahboob Mirza, resident of Mehdipatnam said that it is horrific to see so many monkeys in the colony and other surrounding colonies. They follow people everywhere forcing us to stay enclosed into our houses. "I was on my way when monkeys attacked me. Other commuters immediately came and rescued me. Several complaints were filed with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), but nothing has been done and the menace continues."

He said "The Monkey menace is on a rise. Monkeys are entering inside houses and creating nuisance. They also enter into houses and create nuisance and also enter the kitchen during night hours and destroy the ration and other food."

Monkeys are wandering freely on streets and inside homes and are also attacking people. There have been several complaints of monkey menace from Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Nanal Nagar, Golconda, Santosh Nagar, Marredpally, Alwal, Sanathnagar, Kapra, Motinagar, Ameerpet, Uppal, Tarnaka, Osmania University, L B Nagar and other areas of the city.

Mohammed Khizar, a resident of Santosh Nagar said, the monkey which is roaming in the area is cream in colour with a long tail. It enters into houses and makes a mess. "I contacted the zoo officials regarding the monkey and they asked me to complain to the civic body. When I contacted the GHMC, the person just replied that it was harmless and disconnected the call."

Divya Khatri, a resident of Uppal said "Many a times these monkeys come closer to humans if they see someone carrying milk or fruits and they chase them. It has become dangerous, especially for children. Many have stopped sending their children outside their homes alone due to the monkeys always roaming around freely in the colonies."

Moreover, not only cases of monkeys but also cases of dog bites are on the rise in several areas in the city. The residents of Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Tolichowki, Kulsumpura, Golconda and other nearby are dealing with both animal menaces. Dog bites cases are increasing day-by-day in these areas. Each day at least 2-3 people are attacked by the stray dogs on roads.

Narrating the horrific incident of dog bite, Mahboob, a resident of Dilshad Nagar Colony said, "My son faced grievous injuries after a group of dogs attacked him on Thursday evening. Three dogs attacked my son, while he was entering the house. Even on Wednesday, a similar case was witnessed, when a small girl was attacked by a dog and received severe injuries on face in the same area," he added.

According to the residents of various localities, stray dogs are killing kids. Children who go alone have been attacked. There are at least a dozen street dogs in each locality. Residents are facing a lot of problems because of these stray dogs and monkeys. They urged the GHMC authorities to address the menace immediately.