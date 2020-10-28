Hyderabad: Sub-Inspector of Gandhinagar held for accepting bribe

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught the sub-inspector of Gandhinagar red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from a complainant.

The complainant approached the ACB officials after the sub-inspector demanded the bribe to solve a case. The officials laid a trap and caught the SI while taking the bribe. They recovered the bribe amount and collecting more information from him.

Five days ago, the ACB officials caught V Surendar, the municipal commissioner in Mahabubabad while he was taking Rs 1.65 lakh bribe from a complainant. Surender demanded the bribe from Ali Ahmed Khan, a contractor from Mahabubnagar to forward the quotations of the complainant to the collector for approval.

The officials also took a deputy executive engineer (DEE) into custody when he took Rs 2.25 bribe from one Riyasat Khan to do check measurement in respect of the work executed at Suryapet municipality.