Hyderabad: Sunday-Funday set to return with gusto

Hyderabad: Come Sunday evening, the popular event 'Sunday-Funday' at Tank Bund is all set to resume this weekend with many fun-filled activities. Here onwards, India's largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar Lake would be a major attraction in the event. Along with music, shopping, and a plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks will also be present all along Tank Bund road.

The Sunday-Funday programmes, which was started in 2021, turned out to be a hit, with denizens converging near Tank Bund for enjoying band performances, cultural activities, and games. With the entire Tank Bund stretch made traffic-free during the programme hours, people in large numbers came for a leisurely stroll and enjoyed the snacks at both the carnival-like events on Sunday.

Taking to social media on Friday, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar announced the event and tweeted, "It's Sunday Funday this Sunday, February 19. Come and enjoy the latest addition - the musical fountains."

Recently, Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) launched India's largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar Lake, near NTR Marg, and is going to make the Sunday-Funday event attractive. The unique floating fountain is with a length of 180 meters, 10 meters wide, and a height of 90 meters. It is built at the cost of Rs 17 crore. The fountain includes three sets of lasers to showcase various themes, fog to create a cloud effect along with music, and nearly 800 jet high-powered nozzles and 880 underwater LED lights to create a dynamic effect. It will be played four times for about 15 minutes with a gap of an hour, starting from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday.

The Sunday-Funday began on August 29 at Tank Bund and October 17 at Charminar. The events became a huge crowd puller as a large number of families started thronging these heritage precincts. It was not held for the last several weeks owing to several reasons.