Hyderabad: Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy hails repeal of laws, seeks compensation to kin

Hyderabad: CPI national leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Friday stated that the long fight by farmers in the national capital region won the battle against the draconian farm laws of the Centre.

He welcomed the decision by the Centre to withdrawing the laws, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced. "It is now the Centre to apologise to farmers and give suitable compensation to the deceased family members, the CPI leader demanded. He expressed concern that about 700 farmers lost their lives during the year-long protests at Delhi region to repeal the laws. Reddy criticised that the Centre for hatching several conspiracies to stop protests by farmers, who made relentless efforts and won the battle against the false laws of the Centre, he opined.

"We hail Modi government's decision to repeal the farm laws", he said. "Now the Centre has to give financial support as compensation to deceased family members of farmers," he stated.

The CPI leader also asked the government and BJP top brass to stop 'anti-people policies and laws and communal attacks by saffron leaders'.