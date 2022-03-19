Hyderabad: Surprise rain bring relief for people from scorching heat

Surprise rain in Hyderabad brought a relief from the scorching heat. The rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the parts of the city on Saturday evening bringing down the temperatures. The temperature which was around 37 degree Celsius earlier in the day fell down to 25.2 degree Celsius in the areas like Kanchanbagh by the evening.



Areas like Champapet, Saidabad, Amberpet, OU campus, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mallapur, Dundigal, Suraram, Dulapally, Bahadurpally witnessed heavy rainfall while Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Uppal, Ramanthapur, Boduppal, Ghatkesar also received moderate showers.

Due to the rainfall, traffic in some areas came to a halt.

According to the weather officials, the showers may continue for the next five days. The rainfall is due to the circulation trough from Central India to North Interior Karnataka that may lead to light rainfall and thunderstorms in western Telangana and its capital.