Hyderabad: Swanky Vande Bharat trains with slew of comfy features hit the tracks

Hyderabad : Now passengers will get more comfortable travel experience while travelling in new Vande Bharat trains, as the railways have incorporated several improved features, including more comfortable seating, extended foot rest for seats in the executive chair car, and many more.

Along with these features, the ministry plans to introduce additional Vande Bharat trains across the railways, including the South Central Railway, very soon. According to SCR officials, 25 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated across the railways. In SCR two pairs--between Secunderabad and Tirupati and Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam--have been running with nearly 120 per cent patronage. Several improvements have been incorporated in the new Vande Bharat trains to make them more comfortable, safer, aesthetic and energy efficient.

Explaining the features, a senior SCR officer said, “based on the feedback and suggestions from passengers, a dozen of technological changes have been incorporated in the new Vanda Bharat trains to make the travel experience more comfortable. They include increased reclination angle of seats, optimisation of hardness of cushion, improved accessibility of mobile charging point under seats, increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories, improved lighting in toilets, provision of securing point for wheel chairs of divyanjan passengers in driving trailer coaches and improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of an emergency.”

The other features are: hinged transparent door assembly for fire extinguishers in coaches to have better visibility in case of an emergency, improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels, smooth touch controls for luggage rack lights by change from resistive touch to capacitive touch, he added.