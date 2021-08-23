Hyderabad: Swashodhan plans to bridge rural-urban education divide

Hyderabad: Swashodhan Trust, a registered NGO running with basic principle of vidya to alleviate people's sufferings, in coordination with Dr Ghazal Srinivas and Maruthi Mahila Society, has launched an audio CD containing ten songs based on the values to be taught to children such as Ahimsa or nonviolence, Dhaana or charity, Astheya or non-stealing, Brahmacharya or no sexual misconduct, Madhya or no intoxicants or gambling, Upekka or equanimity, Metta or loving-kindness, Pragnya or wisdom.

The audio was unveiled by Navin Mittal, Commissioner Collegiate Education and Technical Education, Government of Telangana. These songs would be circulated in villages currently by the NGO, which works in Chippalapally village and Dhannaram village in Kandukur Mandal, Rangareddy district. The trust works with a vision to develop a self-sustaining dharmic or holistic digital model village.

The Managing trustee of Swashodhan Trust, Dr Karunakar Reddy, who returned to India after practising Interventional Cardiology for 25 years in United States has said that organisation has lot of plans to bridge the gap between rural and urban education and believes that if one is born in a village he or she must be accessed with everything that urban children enjoy.

"I have lot of activities to work upon. I balance my career and social activities by beginning to work from 5 am to 12 pm. We are reaching people in villages with word of mouth for now but slowly will establish door to door campaign and bring the children out of classroom and teach values which are practically applicable in real life.

Some of our activities planned are village computer classes, basic computer fundaments, MS Office, digital jobs in the village, school computer classes, school nutrition garden, sports ground. government has excellent iniatives, but NGOs must play a key role in bridging the gap between people and access to schemes of government."

The non-profit organisation eyes to achieve and implement digital model in all villages and then across country.