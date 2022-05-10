Hyderabad: Swiggy Genie service stopped in city

Hyderabad: Swiggy has temporarily shut its pick-up and drop-off service Genie, as the company reportedly struggles to hire a delivery workforce and keep up with the demand.

According to reports, the Genie service has been unavailable for the past few days, mainly in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. "Due to operational stress in your city, we are temporarily unavailable. We will be back soon," shows the app, when checked.

"Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in three out of the 68 cities. The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries accordingly.

We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon," according to a Swiggy spokesperson.