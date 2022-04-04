Hyderabad: TADJAC calls for indefinite auto bandh from April 11

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has announced indefinite Auto Bandh in the city from April 11 in protest against the Central government's orders to collect Rs 50 penalty each day demanding settlement of Auto Fitness Renewal and settlement of auto drivers, other reasonable grievances. The JAC strongly condemned the Central government for the hike in the LPG per litre cost from Rs 65.96 to Rs 74.92 with effect from April 1.

While addressing the media, TADJAC convener Mohammed Amanullah Khan urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to come to the rescue of the poor auto drivers by using the State powers and set aside the Centre's orders in this direction. Earlier, he thanked KCR for granting 75 per cent discount in the traffic police pending challans and for extending it up to April 15.

He also requested the Chief Minister to invite auto drivers' representatives to Pragathi Bhavan and to have meals with them just like he did with the TSRTC workers in the past and settle auto drivers reasonable issues and avert their proposed indefinite auto bandh in the city from April 11.