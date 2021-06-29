Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 162 2BHK houses

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated 162 double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 14 crore, in Potti Sriramulu Nagar at Bansilalpet on Monday, along with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi.

Earlier, the beneficiaries and the residents welcomed the Minister and Mayor with Bonalu and Bhumi Puja held for before the beginning of temple works at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Appreciating CM KCR Minister said that the Telangana government has provided double bedroom houses with all facilities to the people of Potti Sriramulu Nagar who have been facing severe difficulties for many years.

Minister suggested the beneficiaries to keep the surroundings clean. Gadwall Vijayalaxmi said that KCR was building double bedroom houses for the poor with a great mind and asked to keep surroundings clean and maintain greenery.

Collector Shweta Mahanti, RDO Vasantha Kumari, Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, DC Mukunda Reddy, and others attended.