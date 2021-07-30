Hyderabad: Tarnaka lorry owners permitted to use old vehicles

Hyderabad: Hearing the pleas of Tarnaka Mini lorry association, the Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha on Tuesday brought to the notice of Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

While the Vijaya dairy instructed the lorry owners to replace their vehicles with new ones, the association claims that they cannot afford to do so. Following which there may be chances of many families losing their jobs.

After which Srinivas Yadav instructed the concerned officials to permit the lorry drivers to use their old vehicles and asked the lorry owners to maintain the fitness of the vehicles. The lorry owners thanked the Deputy Mayor and Srinivas yadav for their immediate response.