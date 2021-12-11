Hyderabad: Task force police raids pub in Begumpet, 42 held

The West Zone Task force police raided a pub in Begumpet and arrested 42 persons including nine women. The police said that the organizers operated the pub with the name 'Libson' earlier and performed several illegal activities following which several cases had been registered.



"And now, the organizers who is running the pub with different name were arrested again for involving the women dancers in obscene acts with the male customers," the police said, adding that the organizers -- Venu Gopal, Sai Bharadwaj and pub manager Ramu were taken into custody.

The police further said that the women dancers were paid Rs 1000 for wearing short dresses and dancing with male customers.

The task force DCP said that the arrested were handed over to the Punjagutta law and order police for further action.