Hyderabad: Teachers seek transfers, promotions

Hyderabad: The Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) on Monday submitted a written representation to State Education department secretary Vakati Karuna and urged her for a quick redress and conduct of transfers and promotions in a transparent manner, without giving any scope for irregularities.

The government should make an effort to vacate the stay by making a representation and also take speedy steps to present arguments effectively in the High Court.

If there is still a delay in judgment, at least the possibility of giving promotions should be considered, said a member of USPC.