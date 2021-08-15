Hyderabad: Tech firm booked for cheating

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime police have booked a case against an IT company at Habsiguda for cheating a Denmark-based company. According to information, Tina Hansen of Baseline Solutions has been allegedly cheated by Hyderabad based First Force Technologies, on the pretext of developing a mobile and web application.

In the complaint, city-based advocate nominated as the General Power Attorney for Hansen, Radhika Palla, had lodged complaint with cybercrime police and informed that Hansen and Krishna Kishore V, Operational Manager of First Force Technologies had signed an agreement in May 2019, for a project. According to the agreement, First Force Technologies was supposed to develop a shopping web application for Hansen's company. The total cost of the application was finalised at 23,600 American dollars.

Both Kishore Vadde and Sharat Bhattiprolu of the same firm promised Hansen to deliver the application within 84 days after the agreement. However, they failed to hand over the app in time and sought three months to complete the project apart from offering a discount of 20 per cent on the cost. Hansen lodged the complaint against tech firm.