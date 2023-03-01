Hyderabad: Tech intervention is need of the hour

Hyderabad: Animal husbandry is an age-old practice, but it needs technology intervention today to scale up the business, says Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, in his inaugural speech at the Grand Startup Conclave held here on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoAHD) is committed to work with all stakeholders to further boost growth in livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in this sector, he said.

Rupala further said technology intervention in the field of animal husbandry and fisheries will play a crucial role in productivity. He invited the youth to join and use technology in animal husbandry, fisheries and dairying sectors for more profitability.

L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said before 2014 there were a meagre number of startups.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiatives now, we are third in the world and reached one lakh startups in the country," he said.

He said, "Animal husbandry and fisheries are sunrise sectors. India is in eighth position in meat exports, and third in eggs exports across the world. Dairy, animal husbandry and fisheries sector is growing and leading with technology."

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said the Central government's focus now is how to develop entrepreneurship in these sectors and accordingly schemes have been brought out. He further highlighted the importance of livestock sector and major challenges of livestock sector in India like lower productivity and emerging diseases.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is dovetailing and synergising efforts with other Ministries and stakeholders in order to overcome all these challenges and promoting entrepreneurship, technology interventions, digitalisation, innovative ideas, he added.

Service to animals is service to God, said Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, adding that the farmers in the State shall observe the latest innovative tech solutions in the sector and adopt them. He sought support from the Centre to provide technology to the rural startups.