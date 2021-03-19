Hyderabad: TEDxIIT to hold 'Let's Play Unsafe'

Sangareddy: TEDxIIT Hyderabad to organise a global event themed 'Let's Play Unsafe' on March 21, with some amazing speakers. The organisers aim to provide the audience with a memorable experience.

The speakers who are more than thrilled to share their brilliant thoughts and ideas include Vimal Chandran (visual artist), Aruna M Bahuguna (Director-General of Police [Retired IPS]), Kamal Nayak (Founder & Director of Good Universe NGO), Meghnad (Associate Editor at Newslaundry), Pooja Dagli (Co-founder of Robin Hood Academy), Anahita Sarabhai (performer, activist, poet, founder Director of QueerAbad), Swami Sarvapriyanand (Monk in Charge, Head of the Vedanta Society, New York) and Tejas Sidnal (Founder of Carbon Craft Design).

TEDxIIT Hyderabad is a group of highly motivated students from various disciplines who promise to provide our audience with a memorable experience at a global event featuring world-class speakers from a plethora of fields.

"We are bringing together people and organizations with the shared purpose of promoting extraordinary ideas. We have been on a rollercoaster ride throughout 2020, but there has been a constant throughout the pandemic: risk-taking. Risks are what life throws at you.

It becomes a marker point in our lives. Sometimes risks come crashing in life uninvited, while other times you venture out towards it," feels the organisers.