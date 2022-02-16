Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy calls on MP Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called on his party colleague and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the latter's residence here.

Speaking to the media later, Komatireddy said that they discussed the party internal matters. The discussions revolved around future plans of the party. Asserting that unemployed youth were committing suicides in Telangana, he said the chilly farmers were also ending their lives.

He alleged that large-scale 'corruption' took place in procurement of paddy by the State government from middle-men at higher rates. "Not single ration card was issued to people after the State formation." Reddy asked the CM if residents of Siddipet and Gajwel were only people of the State?

The MP asked the CM as to why double bedroom houses were not being given to people of his constituency. He said he and Revanth had decided to work together; the Congress party would fight together. He alleged that he was not given mike at Bhongir public meeting recently despite raising the demand. Reddy said the party would hold a protest programme before the Rachakonda police station.

Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR was a covert of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; "KCR was trying to divide the alliance partners of the Congress; was trying to weaken the party. He made it clear that the alliance partners of the BJP should be weakened by KCR first.

The PCC chief alleged that KCR was pretending as if he has come close to the party. He made it clear that the party would not have any alliance with the TRS." KCR was trying to implement plan of strategist Prashant Kishore in Telangana". He demanded the CM to release job notification before his birthday and warned that the party activists would cut cakes in front of donkeys if he fails.