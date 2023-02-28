Hyderabad: Ten organs of two brain dead persons donated

Hyderabad: Relatives of two brain dead patients have donated ten organs of the deceased. The organs were allocated to needy patients based on the State-run Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On February 22 MulkalaDurgaiah (42), an employee of NPDCL from Mancherial, complained of giddiness and was shifted to a local hospital and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

The doctors provided intensive critical care to Durgaiah for five-days, but his condition did not improve. On February 26 the doctors declared him brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by the Jeevandan coordinators, his wife M. Tirumaladevi, children, Sai Shruthik (18), Akhil Raju (16), and brother consented to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, two lungs and two corneas which were allocated to needy patients.

On February 23 Palapati Ramesh (43), a private bus driver of Hayathnagar, met with an accident while crossing the main road near Ramoji Film City.