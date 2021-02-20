X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Borabanda

Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Borabanda
x

Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Borabanda

Highlights

BJP leaders’ bid to install Shivaji statue foiled by police

Borabanda: Tension prevailed at Borabanda junction on Friday when the BJP leaders who were installing the statue of Shivaji were stopped by the police.

According to police, the leaders neither took permission from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) nor from police for installation. When they were confronted, the party leaders stated that they said they would install it at any cost. BJP leaders and activists of Bajrang Dal started gathering at the spot. The police had to call in more forces to ensure that the law and order is in place. After a lot of effort, police were able to stop the installation programme.

According to sources, the BJP leaders had already planned to install the statue on Shivaji Jayanti and with this intention they started laying the foundation for the statue three days ago. GHMC officials on Friday took objection to it. Hence, to avert the planned installation, the police were called in. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay also went to the spot and argued with the cops. However, the MP did not stop with it as he went on to further state that Hindu rule would be established in Telangana in the next elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X