Hyderabad: The key trio take poll positions

Hyderabad : As the notification for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced anytime now, all the three major political parties -- Congress, BJP and BRS -- are devising their strategies and setting political agenda to ensure that they win a maximum number of seats.



The Congress is likely to adopt a two-pronged strategy focusing on its 6G schemes and alleged corruption that took place in the previous BRS government as its poll agenda.

The Congress government has been going aggressive ordering probes into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project and the damage caused to the Medigadda barrage, ORR toll gate scam, sheep distribution scam, corruption in the construction of thermal power projects, misuse of government funds in conducting Formula E race in Hyderabad, Mission Bhagiratha and raising loans through corporations, etc.

The BJP will be laying emphasis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and ‘Sab Kaa Saath Sab ka Vikas’ and what all it had done in the last 10 years in the direction of Viksit Bharat.

The BJP is making arrangements to hold a series of public meetings to be attended by Modi. “The Prime Minister is the poster boy for the party at the national level as well as in Telangana. Modi’s charisma is enough to garner votes to win a majority of seats.

We are confident of winning not less than 10 seats as against 4 won in 2019 elections,” say party leaders. The BRS feels that the offensive is the best policy of defense and would continue its tirade on the delay by the Congress in the implementation of 6G guarantees.

The BRS leadership has directed its rank and file to get into combative mood to retain its lost hold in the ensuing elections. It is getting ready to hit the battleground with a strong campaign on government’s failures in the implementation of the 6 guarantees and highlight how the BRS government had transformed Telangana.

The issue of Krishna water, how the BRS protected the interests of the state and how the Congress government had caused loss to the state would become part of the BRS campaign.