Hyderabad: Theatre workshop at Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad: A month-long theatre workshop will be organised at Ravindra Bharathi, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, and Global Entertainment and Media Services. The workshop will commence with auditions scheduled for May 27 and 28 at the conference hall of Ravindra Bharathi.

The workshop will provide free training in stage and film acting, voice-over, dance, and other related disciplines. Merit certificates will be awarded at the end of the one-month training programme.

It is worth noting that children, youth, and individuals ranging from 5 to 50 years of age are eligible to participate in the workshop.

For further information regarding the workshop, interested individuals can contact Satish Kumar at 9573585137 or Safi Quadri at 8008234123.