Hyderabad: Thousands take part in ‘Telangana Run’

Hyderabad: Thousands of people joined the ‘Telangana Run’ on Monday as part of Telangana’s Decennial celebrations. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life, especially youngsters, who turned up in large numbers to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Early in the morning, a festive atmosphere prevailed as ministers, MLAs, other public representatives, police officials, sportspersons and film personalities joined the run. The City police organised a 2k and a 5K run from Dr B R Ambedkar statue to Necklace Road.

The Telangana Run provided a platform for people to come together, celebrate, and reinforce the spirit of unity and progress made over the past decade. The overwhelming response from the public, particularly the younger generation exemplified enthusiasm.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Srinivas Goud, State Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLA Danam Nagender flagged off the run along with the other dignitaries and senior echelons of Hyderabad City Police.

Renowned singers Mangli, and Ram, shooter Esha Singh and actress Sreeleela enthralled the participants with their performances. Their presence added excitement and enthusiasm among over 4,000 participants.

Dignitaries, participants lauded the City police for making security and traffic arrangements in organizing this mega event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, Telangana has topped the states in terms of development and was making rapid strides in development and welfare. Srinivas Goud said that Telangana has no competition in the information technology and industrial sectors. He urged the youth to participate in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.

The minister claimed that with reforms and various development initiatives, Telangana has become a role model for the entire country.

Shanthi Kumari stated that Telangana Formation Day celebrations were receiving tremendous response from people.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that Telangana is the safest and healthiest state in the country and added that with rapid development in various sectors, Telangana has earned fame not just in the country but across the world.

He termed the conduct of Telangana Run in the backdrop of 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar and the newly constructed state Secretariat as an amazing event.