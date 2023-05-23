Hyderabad: Times Executive Education Custom Ranking-2023 ISB ranks 1 in India and 29 globally

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has again been recognised for its exceptional executive education programmes in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings- 2023, released on Monday.

ISB retained the top position in India and ranked #29 globally, a significant jump from last year’s ranking of #38. This achievement is a testament to the alignment of ISB’s executive education programmes with evolving global trends and the current and future needs of its client organisations.

One of the significant features of the ranking is that ISB has been ranked #1 globally on the ‘Future Use’ parameters, which measures the likelihood of clients choosing ISB for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes. Some of the other key parameters where the school is ranked well globally include growth (#6), international clients (#11), and value for money (#23).

In the FT Executive Education Open Ranking-2023, ISB has been ranked #3 in India, and #65 globally. The school is also ranked #1 globally in the ‘Growth’ parameter, which considers overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeats business.

Commenting on the ranking, Prof. Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, said, “The FT ranking emphasises the significant value that our executive education programmes deliver to senior professionals across a range of organisations in both the private and public sectors. We are grateful for the faith our clients reposed in us that has helped us rank # 1 in the ‘Future Use’ parameter. ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets and networks required to manage and lead in this new world and achieve their distinctive personal and professional goals.”

ISB Executive Education offers a wide range of bespoke learning solutions that address organisations’ unique business challenges and meet their strategic business objectives.

The learning solutions are based on a deep understanding of the enterprises’ context and their teams’ strength and potential, delivered through a holistic pedagogy, and through a variety of formats. Over the years, ISB has trained over 50,000 executive education participants.