Hyderabad: TISS holds 9th Annual Convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad successfully conducted its 9th Convocation at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana in Jubilee Hills.

Sharmilla Oswal popularly known as the Millet Woman of India was the chief guest of the event. She urged graduating students to implement theory into practice as they are the ambassadors of change. She further asked students to get out of their comfort zones and work in the field to understand the social realities to be successful.

The Director/Vice-Chancellor of the institute conferred the degrees to the students, which included 136 Masters degrees in different programmes that is MA in Public Policy and Governance-32, MA in Women Studies-24, MA in Education-7, MA in Rural Development and Governance-25, MA in Natural Resources and Governance-18, and MA in Development Studies -30. Medals and prizes in recognition of the academic achievements of the students were also awarded.