Hyderabad to Get Extended Metro Rail: CM Approves Expansion to Medchal and Shamirpet

In a New Year’s announcement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved the extension of Hyderabad's Metro Rail to Medchal and Shamirpet. The decision to extend the Metro corridors was confirmed by HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy, who stated that the Chief Minister has given the green light for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two key corridors: Paradise to Medchal (23 km) and JBS to Shamirpet (22 km).
The DPRs will be prepared immediately and submitted to the Central Government for approval as part of the Metro Rail Phase-2 'B' expansion plan.
In a statement, NVS Reddy mentioned that the decision came after discussions with the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, Dana Kishore, and himself. The new corridors will connect major locations across Hyderabad, improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion.
The Paradise-Medchal corridor will stretch approximately 23 km, connecting Paradise Metro Station to Medchal via TadBund, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and ORR Exit. Similarly, the JBS-Shamirpet corridor will cover 22 km, passing through areas like Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Thumukunta, and ORR Exit.
This extension is expected to significantly enhance public transportation infrastructure, providing greater accessibility for residents in the northern parts of the city.