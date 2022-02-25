Hyderabad to witness a dip in temperature during weekend

In a respite to the people of Hyderabad from the scorching heat, the city is likely to witness a dip in temperature during the weekend.



On Thursday, the average temperature in the city dipped a little, recording at 33.5 degree Celsius which is one degree less than the normal range. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the day time temperatures might dip by one or two degrees on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature on these days is expected to range around 31 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature might range from 16 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius. The temperature is likely to be on the higher side towards the central part of the city, including areas of Begumpet, Secunderabad, Kukatpally and Alwal.

On Thursday, a few parts of the state received light rainfall on Thursday. Mulakalapally in Bhadradri Kothagudem received the highest rainfall of 9 mm.