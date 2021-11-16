Hyderabad: Toilets at Zilla Parishad High School present a dirty picture

Hyderabad: The State-run Zilla Parishad High School in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, LB Nagar, is lying in a state of neglect. Students are forced to use unhygienic and stinking toilets for the past few months. The Covid endemic has become a serious concern for the health of around 300 students.



The school management is claimed to have constructed new toilets for both students and teaching staff. But, due to lack of maintenance, they are stinking. There have been several complaints from students to repair broken water taps in boys' toilets. There are four toilets for girls; but there is no comfort for them as the condition of toilets is deplorable. With no option, they have to use the dirty toilets.

Most common problem is lack of water supply in toilets. On condition of anonymity, a teacher said, "not just toilets, the entire school building is in a dilapidated state. Lack of funds appears to be the reason not to maintain toilets. Most teaching staff is scared that dirty toilets may spread bacteria and other infections among children."

Mohd Minhaj, an activist said, "All four washrooms of the school are in a bad condition. After the schools reopened only classes were cleaned and toilets were temporarily repaired. There are many more government schools in the city and on the outskirts, which are still lagging behind in maintenance."

Informed sources said the school is facing shortage of sweepers, toilet cleaners and maintenance staff due to which garbage and waste has piled up on the premises.

The situation is similar in all government schools in the LB Nagar constituency. Overflowing drainage in some school toilets is making it impossible for students to step in, Minhaj added.