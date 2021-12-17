Hyderabad: Tolichowki, first Omicron containment zone?

Hyderabad: Following the two cases of Omicron reported in Paramount Hills Colony and IAS Colony in Tolichowki, the State Health department along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has conducted a door-to-door special survey that included Covid testing and vaccination of residents of both colonies.



Since the two persons, one from Kenya and another from Somalia, residing in these colonies, tested positive for Omicron, the authorities have restricted entry to the area and are treating it as a containment zone. They placed 'No Entry' boards at the colony entrance besides taking up sanitisation of the area to contain the spread.

According to Health officials, on Wednesday, they ran RT-PCR test on 153 members in both colonies results of which are awaited. "On Thursday, the department along with GHMC took up door-to-door survey and took the details of inmates of over 700 households. All the foreign nationals living in the area and their contacts are being traced and tested under the special drive," said a medical official who is stationed at the colony.

Officers meanwhile informed that during the special drive, they came to know about people who have not taken the vaccine yet. "With the help of local leaders, public representatives and police, we also took up the vaccination drive," said the official. Entomology team of GHMC has also swung into action and sprayed disinfectant in houses, apartments, all commercial establishments, education institutions and streets in the two colonies.