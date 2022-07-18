Hyderabad: Tolichowki, Shaikpet hub of illegal constructions

Hyderabad: Construction of unauthorized structures is a serious problem that the government is fighting. Encroachments are rising in the city while the Tolichowki - Shaikpet areas have become hubs of illegal constructions. Although laws and demolition campaigns have helped to shed light on such constructions, their developers are responsible for causing financial loss to property buyers.

According to various resident welfare associations in Shaikpet, several colonies in Circle-18 now have the highest number of unauthorized structures with basement constructions. As many as 55 colonies in Shaikpet have illegal constructions. Every other construction in the localities is illegal. Moreover, there are several hundred structures which are more than G+3 floors with basements.

How the GHMC gave permissions for constructions in small land area. Associations alleged that illegal constructions are due to negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. They blamed the GHMC and local leaders who are hand-in-glove. The illegal and unauthorised constructions are going on in various areas, including the Surya Nagar Colony, Aditya Nagar, SA Colony. Brindavan colony and many other colonies. Mohammed Fazal Siddiqui, of welfare association, points out that there are several encroachments and people additional floors of their buildings. "Even after complaints to the GHMC, nothing has been done. Constructions are on at a fast pace. It seems civic authorities and local leaders have joined hands to promote illegal construction."

In these areas with the construction of illegal floors, the entire colony has been affected. "Taking permission for G+2 and G+3, they are constructing more than 5 floors with 2 basements in the Surya Nagar Colon, and SA Colony are facing civic issues. The colonies face inadequate drinking water and overflowing sewage issues, which is common due to lack of pipelines as required. Another issue is parking. The 55 colonies welfare associations decided to file a PIL on illegal constructions and encroachments in Tolichowki – Shaikpet areas," said Asif Hussain Sohail, member of Surya Nagar Welfare Association.

"With illegal constructions and unauthorised layouts going on unabated in the SA colony in Tolichowki, the GHMC was directed to stop granting permissions and registrations. The decision was taken as some builders had been taking permission for G+2 floors and putting up more floors. Even though the colony is witnessing illegal construction without valid permissions," he pointed out.

Apart from illegal constructions, there are encroachments in both Tolichowki and Shaikpet areas. The open lands of GHMC and government are being encroached. Parks get encroached. "In small colonies there are huge apartments and buildings in 200 and 300 sq yd land without a valid permission. It is clear that the GHMC officials are clearly neglecting their duties. They are not taking any step to stop such activities show that the officers are hand-in-glove," added Ravi Singh, a member of the welfare association.

Due to laxity of officials, illegal constructions on encroached lands is a menace that is growing by the day. "To end such activities, the GHMC should set up a special cell to undertake intense checks in every area periodically and take immediate steps to demolish unauthorized structures," adds Asif Hussain.