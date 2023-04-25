Hyderabad: TOMCOM to conduct overseas job placement prog on April 27

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, will be conducting an awareness program to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing in Germany on April 27 at TOMCOM office (ITI Mallepally campus, Masab tank).



B.Sc.Nursing graduates/GNM diploma holders from registered colleges/institutions in the age group of 22 and 35 years can attend the program-cum-selection process to join German language classes. Even freshers with no prior work experience can apply.

Residential training on German language and additional professional skills required to work in Germany will be provided to the selected candidates by TOMCOM subsequently in Hyderabad.

Successfully placed candidates can earn up to Rs 1.9 to 2.5 lakh monthly plus other allowances, family visa.

Interested nursing candidates could call 9908830438, 7901290580, 95028 94238 or register with TOMCOM App. For further details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.