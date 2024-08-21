Hyderabad: Torrential rain hits city, sparks traffic mayhem

Hyderabad: Torrential rain lashed the city on Tuesday, significantly affecting normal life. It left many parts water-logged and caused widespread traffic snarls. The citizens expressed concerns that they have been dealing with water-logging for the last 24 hours. Sudden rain lashed on Monday and Tuesday mornings and continued till night.

In Tolichowki, residents waded through knee-deep water, with similar conditions reported in areas such as Yousufguda, Srinagar Colony, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, and Secunderabad. Traffic created a double whammy for motorists. Water overflowing from open drains and manholes entered houses, especially in low-lying areas, causing severe hardships to the inmates. The worst-affected areas include Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Rajendranagar, Nampally, Nagole, Tellapur, Boduppal, Gachibowli, Chaitanyapuri, Ameerpet, Musheerabad, Shivarampally, Parsigutta, and Uppal. The Old City streets were flooded knee-deep in water following torrential rain.

Heavy rain led to significant traffic snarls in various parts. Commuters were frustrated with traffic and continued rain. Traffic snarls were witnessed in areas like Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, and Begumpet.

The traffic police and DRF teams were on the ground, clearing water and trying to ease traffic congestion. Authorities urged commuters in the flooded areas to use alternate paths if possible. Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and the HPS outgate also experienced slow traffic due to rain.

Traffic congestion was reported at Malakpet, Chaderghat, Uppal, L B Nagar, and on the Bahadurpura-Shivarampally road due to construction activity. The police were deployed across junctions to regulate traffic, and commuters were advised to explore alternate routes.

A portion of the LB Stadium boundary wall collapsed on Tuesday. It caused significant damage to several police vehicles parked near the old CCS office. The incident led to the uprooting of a nearby tree, further contributing to disruption.