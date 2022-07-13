Hyderabad: ToT programme for LSDGs inaugurated at NIRDPR

Hyderabad: A national level Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) was inaugurated on Tuesday at NIRDPR by Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

To deliver on SDGs at local level by the 2.54 lakh Gram Panchayats in the country, the expert committee constituted by the MoPR recommended nine thematic areas along with 168 local targets and 389 indicators.

Now the Gram Panchayats, while formulating the Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), and will have to take into account the local contexts in the achievement of SDGs right from setting targets to determining the means of implementation and using indicators to monitor the progress.

For capacity building and training of panchayats for LSDGs, NIRDPR has developed a training calendar to train 200 State Level Master Trainers (SLMT) in each theme in 40 batches, 50 persons per batch.

The first batch of ToT programme on "Theme 1- Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihoods Villages" is scheduled from July 12 to 14. A total of 34 participants from four States viz., Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are attending this program.