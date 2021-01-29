Hyderabad : TPCC slams 'measly' 7.5% fitment award

Nampally : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for recommending a fitment of mere 7.5 percent and alleged that the PRC's recommendations appear to be dictated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He demanded that the State government provide fitment of not less than 43 percent to the employees.

Uttam Kumar along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders, was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. He said that the fitment of 7.5 per cent was unrealistic and too below the expectations of government employees.

He announced that the Congress party would support the agitation by the government seeking at least 43 per cent fitment. He said that the government employees played a major role in Telangana Statehood agitation. They risked their jobs and careers by launching 'Sakala Janula Samme.' They expected a better future for themselves and their children after the formation of Telangana. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao shattered their dreams and continuously subjected them to injustices.

The TPCC Chief also condemned the PRC's recommendation for reducing the House Rent Allowance by up to six percent. He said that the PRC has failed to consider the inflation factor while recommending cuts in HRA. It appears, he said, that the PRC has drafted its entire report under the influence of CM KCR. He demanded that there should not be any cut in the HRA and instead it should be increased substantially.

Uttam Kumar also pointed out that the PRC has identified nearly 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments of the State government. But KCR recently issued announced the government would fill 50,000 vacancies in different departments, which is about one-fourth of actual vacancies.