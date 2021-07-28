Hyderabad: TPHVA vents ire at government, Health department for slackness

Hyderabad: People's and health organisations are alleging that the State administration has not learnt any lesson from the last two waves of Covid.

Despite multiple warnings issued by various institutions about expected third wave the government is not serious about it. Health officials are just making announcements sitting in rooms instead of making arrangements. Despite the department claiming that all arrangements for possible wave have been made in hospitals, the infrastructure is the same in all government hospitals as seen during second wave.

The organisations are urging the Health department to explain the preparations made for the expected wave after the declining second wave.

Telangana Private Hospitals Victims' Association (TPHVA) has alleged that even after being warned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and All- India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) about the third wave, officials and the government are least bothered about the issue and repeatedly denying any wave in the State.

The association has blamed the government and concerned department saying they were not prepared for both waves. At least this time they must be aware and should take up visits to see the facilities in hospitals State-wide.

But, unfortunately, this has not been done. The Director of Public Health claimed they visited several villages to monitor the Covid situation. The last visit was three months back when the second wave was on a peak; no visit had been taken up later.

Speaking on the issue, association president Dr Kathi Janardhan stated that "the patients will be brought directly to the Health Director's office if no facilities are found at hospitals this time.

Many succumbed to Covid due to shortage of oxygen and ventilators during the second wave. No patient should lose his life due to lack of infrastructure if the third wave strikes in Telangana.

"The department is claiming that the infrastructure has been increased; new beds were added in various hospitals in the State, including the Golconda Area and Sarojni Devi Eye Hospitals in city/..But the reality is that increasing bed capacity, connecting all beds in government hospitals to oxygen was taken up by former minister Eatala Rajender. No facilities have been created later," he added.