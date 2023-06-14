Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for NIMS Hospital event today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of programmes at NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta and due to the visiting of VVIPS there would be moderate traffic congestion in Punjagutta from 10am to 3pm. According to police, the commuters are requested to avoid the stretches Panjagutta, Green Lands, Monappa, Rajbhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Junction, NIMS, Punjagutta, Punjagutta, NFCL, NIMS Back Gate, Taj Krishna, KCP Junction.

The Junctions including Green Lands, Monappa, Punjagutta, NFCL Junction, Taj Krishna Junction, KCP Junction, VV Statue (Khairtabad) Junction and Raj Bhavan Metro Junction would be affected.

The parking places were designated at Sri Sai Hospital, General Parking, Opp. Transco Parking General, Next Galleria Mall Parking, Metro Rail parking (4w& 2w), R&B office Parking (CEO by lane for Buses and others). The invitees are requested to park their vehicles in the above shown designated parking places only.