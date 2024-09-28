Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of President’s visit today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for certain areas in the northern part of the city in view of the visit of the President of India to Hyderabad on Saturday. According to police, traffic will either be stopped temporarily or diverted at the following junctions due to VVIP/VIP movements: Begumpet Flyover, HPS Out Gate, PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza Junction, Tivoli, JBS, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Alwal, Bolaram, Ranigunj, Greenlands Junction, Monappa Junction, Somajiguda Road, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, VV Statue Junction (Khairtabad), Punjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, and Jubilee Hills Check Post between 10:30 AM and 12:00 PM, and again between 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM.

At Bolarum Check Post, traffic coming from Risala Bazar towards Bolarum Check Post will be diverted towards Freedom Foundation and held 100 meters before the junction, while traffic from Lakdawala towards Bolarum Check Post will also be diverted towards Freedom Foundation and Bolarum Bazar. At RSI Circle, traffic proceeding from Ammuguda towards RSI Circle will be diverted at Ammuguda towards Bison Gate, and traffic from Lakkadwala will be diverted towards Alwal/Bolarum Check Post.

At Lothukunta Y Junction, motorists proceeding from Lothukunta Y Junction towards R.P. Nilayam will be diverted towards Alwal. At Plaza, traffic will not be allowed towards Tivoli during the movement of VVIPs and will be diverted towards YMCA-SweekarUpkar. At Tivoli, traffic will not be permitted towards Plaza and will be redirected towards SweekarUpkar and Balamrai Junction.

Traffic coming from Karkhana and JBS towards SBH and Patny will be diverted at SweekarUpakar towards YMCA-Clock Tower-Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook Bond-Balamrai, depending on the situation. RTC buses operating on the route from Plaza Junction, Tivoli, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X Road, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bolarum Check Post, and Hakimpet Y Junction will take alternate routes between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM, and between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

Police request that citizens take note of the restrictions and plan their travel accordingly during the specified timings. The Hyderabad Traffic helpline (9010203626) will be available for travel information. Any inconvenience in commuting may be reported through the police's social media platforms Citizens are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

(Twitter handle: (https://tiwtter.com/HYDTP and face book handle https://facebook.com/HYDTP/).