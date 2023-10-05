Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of CEC meet in Madhapur

Hyderabad : Amidst the Election Commission of India meeting to be held in Madhapur on Thursday, the traffic police have given important instructions to the city residents. Officials from all over the State are attending this meeting and warned that there will be heavy traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. The traffic restrictions will also be in force in the surrounding areas of Tech Mahindra where the meeting is taking place.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued key instructions to private companies from Lemon Tree Hotel to CII, from Cable Bridge to Ikea Rotary, between Rotary-Cyber Towers, from Kottaguda to Hitex.

The traffic police have warned the city residents that there will be heavy traffic at Lemon Tree Junction-Phoenix, Arena Road-Tech Mahindra Road-CII Junction. Apart from this, there will be heavy traffic from Ikea Rotary-Lemon Tree Junction-Cyber Tower Junction, Cable Bridge Junction-Seagate Junction-Ikea Rotary, Kothaguda Junction to Cyber Tower Junction.